BHP plans shareholder vote on spin-off company in May 2015
#Basic Materials
November 19, 2014 / 11:56 PM / 3 years ago

BHP plans shareholder vote on spin-off company in May 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Nov 20 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton said on Thursday it plans to hold a shareholder vote in May 2015 on its plan to spin off its aluminium, coal, manganese and silver assets into a separate company.

The world’s biggest miner said it has won Australian Foreign Investment Review Board and tax office approval for the demerger, is confident of securing remaining regulatory approvals and would release full details of the spin-off company, yet to be named, in March.

“We have made very good progress in recent weeks and I am pleased to confirm that the demerger is on track,” Chairman Jac Nasser told shareholders at the company’s Australian annual meeting in Adelaide.

The spin-off company, which analysts value at around $16 billion, will bundle BHP’s aluminium, manganese, Cerro Matoso nickel in Colombia, South African energy coal, some Australian metallurgical coal assets and the Cannington silver, lead and zinc mine.

BHP reiterated that it is working on tests to expand its huge Olympic Dam copper and uranium mine by using heap leach technology to get more out of its underground mine, rather than building an open pit.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin

