FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BHP targets deeper cost cuts to combat commodities rout
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 23, 2014 / 10:11 PM / 3 years ago

BHP targets deeper cost cuts to combat commodities rout

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton stepped up its cost-cutting plans on Monday as the world’s biggest miner battles a sharp slide in iron ore, coal and oil prices.

BHP expects to reap savings of $4 billion by June 2017, up from an earlier forecast for $3.5 billion, in cost cuts over the next three years, according to slides prepared for an investor presentation on Monday.

It also trimmed its forecast for capital spending by 4 percent to $14.2 billion for the current financial year and said capital spending in the 2016 financial year would fall to $13 billion, helped by plans to spin off its aluminium, manganese and silver businesses into a separate company in mid-2015.

BHP’s biggest business, iron ore, has suffered from a 48 percent plunge in prices this year, largely due to BHP and rivals Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group flooding the market with low-cost ore.

At the same time, prices for two of its other major commodities, coal and oil, have also plunged, with coal at 5-1/2-year lows and oil near four-year lows, forcing the company to put off plans to return capital to shareholders.

To help boost its profitability, BHP is on track to spin off its smaller aluminium, manganese and silver assets and some coal and nickel assets into a separate company next year, so it can focus on its iron ore, copper, coal and petroleum businesses.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.