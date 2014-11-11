FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BHP Billiton says scraps sale of Nickel West business
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
November 11, 2014 / 9:56 PM / 3 years ago

BHP Billiton says scraps sale of Nickel West business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 12 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton, the world’s largest mining company, said on Wednesday it had scrapped the sale of its Nickel West unit after failing to find a buyer at the right price and would continue to operate the nickel business.

BHP in May began a review of the business - comprising the Mt Keith, Cliffs and Leinster mines and associated concentrators, the Kalgoorlie smelter, the Kambalda concentrator and the Kwinana refinery - that left open the possibility of a closure if a no buyer was found.

BHP said the review was complete and the preferred option, the sale of the business, had “not been achieved on an acceptable basis”.

“The focus of Nickel West will remain on delivering safe and efficient production whilst pursuing every opportunity to maximise productivity, to reduce operating costs and increase free cash flow,” Nickel West Asset President Paul Harvey said in a statement.

Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.