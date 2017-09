LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton , the world’s largest mining company, said on Tuesday it would cut its capital and exploration expenditure to $9 billion in the 2016 financial year from $12.6 billion in 2015.

The Anglo-Australian mining company also said it expected to reduce iron ore unit costs at its Western Australia operations by 21 percent to $16 per tonne in the 2016 financial year.