FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-BHP Billiton's credit ratings fragile in FY16, agencies warn
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 26, 2015 / 4:41 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-BHP Billiton's credit ratings fragile in FY16, agencies warn

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Dividend seen stretching balance sheet

* Commodities prices need to improve to ease pressure

* BHP’s S&P rating at ‘A+', Moody’s at ‘A-1’ (Adds Moody’s comment)

MELBOURNE, Aug 26 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton’s investment-grade credit ratings might come under pressure in the current financial year, ratings agencies said on Wednesday, after the top global miner posted its weakest profit in a decade but still hiked dividends.

While BHP has long sought to protect its ‘A+’ rating by Standard and Poor’s and ‘A-1’ rating by Moody‘s, it reiterated a pledge on Tuesday to never cut its dividend through the highs and lows of commodity price cycles.

But both ratings firms said that with commodity prices likely to remain weak in the fiscal year to June 2016, the company’s debt to earnings balance may temporarily put it out of the range needed to hold on to its ratings.

S&P said its ‘A+’ rating could withstand a dip in earnings ratios as long as the agency believed those metrics would recover by the following fiscal year.

“Should the weak trading environment persist further, the recovery in credit metrics is unlikely to occur based on BHP Billiton’s earnings alone,” it said.

Both agencies said even with BHP’s sharp cut in capital spending and plans to pare costs beyond the $4.1 billion already slashed in the 2015 financial year, funding the dividend from cash flow would be a challenge if commodity prices worsened.

“This would place further pressure on credit metrics and the rating,” Moody’s said. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.