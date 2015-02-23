BHP Billiton half-year profit falls, beats forecasts

MELBOURNE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Global miner BHP Billiton reported a 31 percent slide in half-year profit, its weakest since 2013 as prices for its four main products collapsed, and flagged it would cut costs further to weather the weak market.

The company cut its target for capital spending for the year to June 2015 and flagged it would reap savings of $4 billion in the next two years. It said it would stick to its policy of not cutting dividends.

“We are confident that we can maintain our progressive dividend policy and continue to selectively invest in projects that offer compelling returns,” Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie said in a statement.

Underlying attributable profit fell to $5.35 billion for the six months to December from $7.76 billion a year earlier. That was better than analysts’ forecasts around $5.1 billion.

The world’s biggest miner raised its interim dividend 5 percent to $0.62, also slightly ahead of market forecasts at $0.61.

As flagged in January, BHP booked pre-tax writedowns of $328 million on some onshore petroleum assets it sold and $409 million on its Australian nickel business.