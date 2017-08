SYDNEY, Nov 25 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton said on Friday it had approved $181 million to fund remediation and compensation programs at its Samarco iron ore joint venture in Brazil following a deadly dam burst in November 2015.

BHP said the funding will be offset against a $1.2 billion provision recognised on June 30, 2016. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Toby Chopra)