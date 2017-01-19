FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BHP says reached settlement agreement with Brazil over Samarco
#Hot Stocks
January 19, 2017 / 5:59 AM / 7 months ago

BHP says reached settlement agreement with Brazil over Samarco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 19 (Reuters) - BHP Ltd , its partner Vale SA and Samarco have reached an agreement with Brazil authorities to settle a $47.5 billion civil claim over the Samarco iron ore mine disaster, the companies said on Thursday.

Operations at the Samarco mine were suspended in 2015 after the collapse of a dam holding mining waste, or tailings. The rupture killed 19 people and caused Brazil's worst environmental disaster.

All three companies have agreed to pay substantial amounts to cover social and environmental impacts and remediation.

Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Sonali Paul

