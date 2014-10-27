FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BHP says could sell Fayetteville shale gas assets
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2014 / 10:35 AM / 3 years ago

BHP says could sell Fayetteville shale gas assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Global miner BHP Billiton said on Monday it was considering selling its Fayetteville, Arkansas, onshore natural shale gas assets.

“As we look to improve the balance of liquids and gas across our petroleum portfolio we have initiated the marketing our Fayetteville acreage,” chief executive Andrew Mackenzie said in a statement. “However, we will only divest the field if it maximises value for shareholders.”

BHP, already a significant oil and gas player, moved heavily into U.S. shale in 2011, acquiring Fayetteville assets from U.S. energy group Chesapeake CHK.N. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.