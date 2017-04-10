FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 4 months ago

Elliott plan for BHP Billiton OK in principle, may be complex - Aberdeen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - The second-biggest shareholder in mining company BHP Billiton said an overhaul of the company's structure suggested by activist hedge fund Elliott Advisors was OK in principle but may prove complex.

"(The) principle is OK. Detail and resultant uplift to shareholders might be more complex/less obvious," said Aberdeen Asset Management's Head of Equities Hugh Young in emailed comments.

Earlier on Monday, Elliott said it had sent a letter to BHP Billiton directors outlining a plan to unlock value by scrapping the mining giant's dual-corporate structure, demerging its oil business and rejigging its capital return policy.

Aberdeen is the second-biggest investor in the firm's London-listed shares, with a holding worth $1.3 billion, Thomson Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Simon Jessop and Barbara Lewis; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

