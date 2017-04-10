FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
CORRECTED-Hedge fund wants to unify BHP's corporate structure, split off U.S. oil
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 10, 2017 / 6:43 AM / 4 months ago

CORRECTED-Hedge fund wants to unify BHP's corporate structure, split off U.S. oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to show proposal is to scrap dual-corporate structure, not dual-listing)

SYDNEY, April 10 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager Elliott Advisors said on Monday it had sent a letter to BHP Billiton directors outlining a plan to unlock value by scrapping the mining giant's dual- corporate structure, demerging its oil business and rejigging its capital return policy.

"The goal is to provide details of the BHP shareholder value unlock plan to all of BHP's shareholders so that BHP can engage openly with all parties on the plan to unlock shareholder value," Elliot said in a statement.

Elliott Advisors said it holds a "long economic interest" of about 4.1 percent of the issued shares in BHP Billiton plc. It also said it holds rights with its affiliates to acquire up to 0.4 percent of the issued shares in BHP Billiton ltd.

BHP did not immediately comment. (Reporting by James Regan and Jamie Freed; Editing by Stephen Coates)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.