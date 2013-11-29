Korean consortium wins BHP Billiton Chile gas plant contract

SANTIAGO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - A Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO) and Samsung C&T Corp consortium has been awarded a contract to develop a $600 million BHP Billiton natural gas plant in Chile, the global miner said on Friday.

The 517 megawatt Kelar complex, planned in Chile’s mineral-rich north, aims to power BHP’s deposits in the area, which include the world’s largest copper mine Escondida.

Construction of the plant will start at the beginning of next year, BHP said in a statement. Kelar is set to be commercially operative as of the second half of 2016.

It is due to come online as a series of setbacks to power projects, droughts and a shaky transmission grid strain energy supply in world No.1 copper producer Chile, pushing up costs for power-intensive miners.

Utility company KOSPO makes up 65 percent of the consortium while Samsung C&T Corporation makes up the remaining 35 percent.