BHP shuts Australian coal mine due to weak prices, high costs
#Basic Materials
September 10, 2012 / 2:55 AM / 5 years ago

BHP shuts Australian coal mine due to weak prices, high costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 10 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton, the world’s biggest miner, said on Monday it would cease production at its Gregory open cut coal mine in the state of Queensland from Oct. 10 due to weak coal prices, high costs and a strong Australian dollar.

Prices for coal, iron ore and other commodities have been tumbling in recent weeks due to slowing growth in top consumer, China.

The mine is owned by BHP and Mitsubishi Corp in the BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA).

“BMA will also continue to review its remaining portfolio of assets to ensure that each operation can be cost competitive and profitable across the price cycle,” BHP said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
