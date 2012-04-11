FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BHP says to close money-losing Norwich Park coal mine
#Basic Materials
April 11, 2012

BHP says to close money-losing Norwich Park coal mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 11 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton BLT.L> said on Wednesday it will cease production at its loss-making Norwich Park coal mine in Australia, citing low output, high costs and soft coal prices.

“Norwich Park mine has been losing money for several months,” a statement by BHP said.

The mine, yielding metallurgical coal used in steelmaking, is operated under a 50-50 partnership between BHP and Mitsubishi Corp.

Recent industrial action at the mine contributed to lower production, according to BHP.

