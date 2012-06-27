FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BHP and Japan, S.Korean smelters agree TC/RC at $63.5/6.35 cents - sources
#Basic Materials
June 27, 2012 / 8:26 AM / 5 years ago

BHP and Japan, S.Korean smelters agree TC/RC at $63.5/6.35 cents - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - BHP’s majority-owned Escondida mine and two Japanese and a South Korean smelter have agreed to mid-term copper concentrate treatment and refining charges of $63.5 a tonne and 6.35 cents a pound, the same as the 2012 annual term contract price set with Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold late last year, trade and smelter sources said on Wednesday.

BHP initially offered $62/6.2 cents, but was forced to pay higher prices to smelters as production at the Escondida mine in Chile, the world’s biggest, has not been smooth, one source said.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

