SYDNEY, May 7 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton has halted work at its Eagle Ford shale operation in the United States as it investigates a fatality at the site, it said on Tuesday.

A contractor was fatally injured on May 6 while working at the site in the state of Texas, according to the company.

“Operations at the site were immediately stopped and a full investigation is under way,” BHP said in a statement.