BHP force majeure could set precedent for Australian unions

PERTH, April 3 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton’s decision to declare force majeure at mines that supply have about a fifth of the world’s steelmaking coal could alter the role of unions in Australia’s heavily unionised coal sector, but offers no guarantees for the global miner.

The BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) declared force majeure at its seven mines in Queensland’s Bowen Basin on Monday, citing months of industrial action by three unions and heavy rains, an action which could force up global coal prices.

The mines have an annual capacity of 58 million tonnes and account for about a fifth of global metallurgical coal trade.

Investment bank UBS estimates the dispute has cost BMA about 2 to 3 million tonnes of coal output since the union actions began in June 2011, about one percent of 2012 global supply.

“A settlement will set a standard, it will be a marker post for all the other workers and miners on what the starting points are for a discussion,” Andrew Harrington, an analyst with Patersons in Sydney, said.

A win for BHP will be viewed as a victory for employers trying to contain union activity, while a union win would reinforce similar campaigns for more worker influence.

“It’s an important issue because it potentially impacts on how companies like BHP can operate their mines, and they want to be able to operate their mines as they see fit,” said Gavin Wendt, a research analyst at Mine Life in Sydney.

More than one third of the 10,000 BMA mine workers are union members, and they were on a strike that began last week when the force majeure on deliveries, which frees BMA from its contractual obligations, was called.

The dispute is not over pay. Instead, the main points of contention are work schedules, the union’s involvement in safety roles, training, and conditions for contractors.

“BMA has not removed any existing union privileges, but will also not extend them,” BHP spokeswoman Fiona Martin said in an email, a view that was challenged by the union.

“Ninety-five percent is just trying to maintain what we already have,” union spokesman Stephen Smyth said, adding BHP was trying to roll back some existing conditions.

“We’re mindful that we don’t want to take a backward step.”

Australia’s coal industry is more heavily unionised than other resource sectors, such as iron ore, in which BHP is also a big player.

PRICE IMPACT

So far the dispute has had little impact on coking coal prices; in fact, they have dropped sharply since last year, when flooding in Queensland pushed prices to a record $330 per tonne.

Metallurgical coal prices were settled at $206 per tonne for the second quarter of 2012, with spot prices around $210 per tonne. But with both BMA and the union standing their ground, the ongoing dispute and force majeure may raise concerns about supplies and lift prices.

“If this goes on for a while, it’s probably going to put a few of the steel companies on edge. I suspect it’s probably going to be quite supportive for the coking coal price,” Andrew Harrington, an analyst with Paterson’s in Sydney said.

South Korea’s POSCO said it was unlikely to feel any impact from the force majeure, with a spokesperson saying the world’s third-biggest steelmaker had more than a month’s inventory and diverse supply sources.

“Spot prices have not fluctuated much as slow demand weighs more than that,” the spokesperson added.

Japanese customers Nippon Steel and JFE Steel Corporation declined to comment on any potential impact.

Some industry experts point out that the strikes and force majeure could benefit BHP, depending on how they are resolved.

“BMA would argue that its priorities in these talks relate to lifting productivity and reducing mining costs; probably true, but supporting prices must be a good outcome too,” UBS’s Tom Price said in a note.