BHP to quit Guinea with Mount Nimba sale -report

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton, the world’s largest mining company, has decided to pull out of Guinea, putting its Mount Nimba iron ore project up for sale, the Sunday Times reported.

Reflecting a trend among major mining companies, BHP has said it would consider selling off more non-core operations to focus on simple, large-scale ones in light of flattening demand for some commodities.

The newspaper reported that investment bank Nomura had been hired to find a buyer. No value on a potential deal was given.

BHP could not immediately be reached for comment.