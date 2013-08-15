BHP faces enforcement action by U.S. on corruption probe

MELBOURNE, Aug 16 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton said on Friday U.S. authorities have laid out grounds for possible enforcement action against the top global miner for corrupt practices.

The company has been under investigation for four years over exploration activities that had been terminated and entertainment tied to its sponsorship of the Beijing Olympic Games in 2008.

“As a part of the U.S. process, the SEC and DOJ have recently notified the Group of the issues they consider could form the basis of enforcement actions and discussions are continuing,” BHP said in a statement, adding that it could not comment on possible outcomes.

BHP has said previously that it believed it had complied with all applicable laws in regards to its Olympics sponsorship.