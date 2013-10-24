FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BHP says discussions continue over Guinea iron ore stake sale
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2013 / 11:08 AM / 4 years ago

BHP says discussions continue over Guinea iron ore stake sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Mining company BHP Billiton said on Thursday it was still in talks with a mining venture co-founded by the former boss of Brazil’s Vale, Roger Agnelli, over the sale of BHP’s slice of the Mount Nimba iron ore deposit in Guinea.

“The discussions continue,” BHP CEO Andrew Mackenzie told shareholders at the group’s London annual general meeting, adding Agnelli’s B&A Mineracao had not yet reached a decision.

BHP selected B&A as the preferred bidder for its stake in Mount Nimba, one of the largest iron ore deposits in Guinea, last December, but at least one source familiar with the matter has since said interest on the suitor’s side had cooled.

BHP, the world’s largest miner, currently owns a stake of just over 40 percent in the venture behind the Mount Nimba deposit. Gold miner Newmont owns another 40 percent.

A third party, French power plant builder Areva, is currently being bought out of the venture by BHP and Newmont, leaving both with a 50 percent slice, a source familiar with the matter said recently.

BHP decided last year to pull out of its Mount Nimba iron ore project, as it reduces its presence across West African iron ore to focus on core projects.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.