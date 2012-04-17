FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BHP Billiton March quarter iron ore up 14 pct vs yr ago
#Basic Materials
April 17, 2012 / 10:36 PM / 5 years ago

BHP Billiton March quarter iron ore up 14 pct vs yr ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 18 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton , the world’s biggest mining company, posted a 14 percent rise in March-quarter iron ore output versus a year ago and said its guidance for Western Australian ore production was unchanged.

BHP said production from its Queensland coal mines “remained constrained” as a result of industrial action and heavy rains.

Iron ore output totaled 37.9 million tonnes versus 33.2 million a year ago but down 8 percent from the 41.1 million tonnes produced in the December quarter.

Copper production rose 3 percent to 281,400 tonnes in the March quarter, which included 87,700 tonnes of mined copper and 47,400 tonnes of copper cathode from its majority-owned Escondida mine in Chile, BHP Billiton said.

BHP Billiton is the world’s third-biggest iron ore miner behind Brazil’s Vale and Rio Tinto, and the second-largest copper producer after Chile’s Codelco.

