BHP says Dec qtr iron ore output up, petroleum slips
January 21, 2014

BHP says Dec qtr iron ore output up, petroleum slips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Diversified resources giant BHP Billiton reported a 16 percent rise in iron ore production in the December quarter on a year earlier to 48.9 million tonnes.

Iron ore production guidance for fiscal 2014 was maintained at 212 million tonnes.

BHP reported a 4 percent decline in quarterly output from its petroleum division but maintained its fiscal 2014 guidance of 250 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Iron ore and petroleum have been designated by Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie as two of the four “pillars” underpinning growth by the world’s biggest mining house. The others are copper and coal.

