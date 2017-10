July 18 (Reuters) - Following is a list of BHP Billiton production figures for key commodities in its fourth quarter ended June 30. Jun 2012 Jun 2011 Mar 2012 Alumina 1,039 1,026 1,052 Aluminium 248 313 277 Coal met 8,109 7,922 7,337 Coal energy 18,484 18,338 17,248 Copper 312.5 272.3 281.4 Iron ore 40,891 35,526 37,943 Nickel 42.7 38.2 41.7 Source: BHP Billiton, all figures in '000 tonnes