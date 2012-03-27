FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian coal workers to strike at BHP Bowen Basin mines
#Basic Materials
March 27, 2012 / 9:46 AM / 6 years ago

Australian coal workers to strike at BHP Bowen Basin mines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PERTH, March 27 (Reuters) - Workers at BHP Billiton’s seven Bowen Basin coal mines in Australia will go on strike beginning Tuesday night following unproductive negotiations over work conditions with the company, the workers’ union said.

About 3,500 unionised workers went on strike at 6 pm local time (0800 GMT) in response to what the union said was “management going back on in-principle clauses previously agreed to with its workforce.”

The action extends a months-long dispute over working conditions in which workers have staged rolling work stoppages since mid-2011.

BMA-operated mines have a combined output capacity of more than 58 million tonnes per year of mostly metallurgical coal, representing about a fifth of annual global trade.

