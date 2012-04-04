FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Workers at BHP Australia coal mines vote for another strike
April 4, 2012 / 6:35 AM / 6 years ago

Workers at BHP Australia coal mines vote for another strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PERTH, April 4 (Reuters) - Union workers at BHP Billiton’s Bowen Basin coal mines in Australia voted for another seven-day strike, escalating their prolonged dispute with the global miner, the union said on Wednesday.

About 3,500 unionised workers at the mines have just completed a seven-day strike on Tuesday, a union spokesman said. The union has not yet announced when the next seven-day strike will take place.

BMA-operated mines have a combined output capacity of more than 58 million tonnes per year of mostly metallurgical coal, representing about a fifth of annual global trade.

