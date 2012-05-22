FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BHP says to restart Tasmanian manganese ops
May 22, 2012 / 3:15 AM / 5 years ago

BHP says to restart Tasmanian manganese ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 22 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton said on Tuesday it would restart its TEMCO manganese operations in Tasmania by the end of August after identifying cost cuts.

BHP suspended operations at the plant for 90 days in February due to operating losses.

“Thanks to the extensive investigation by TEMCO employees of these options, and the flexibility provided by several stakeholders, significant cost reduction opportunities have been identified, primarily in the areas of workforce efficiency, power supply flexibility, ore blending and freight optimisation,” BHP said in a statement.

BHP hinted at job losses at the plant, saying a “reduced organisation structure will be implemented” through natural attrition, an employment freeze and redeployment.

