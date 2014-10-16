FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bhp Billiton confirms pursuit of LSE listing for new metals co
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#New Issues News
October 16, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bhp Billiton confirms pursuit of LSE listing for new metals co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Bhp Billiton Plc :

* Standard listing in london - proposed new company

* Bhp Billiton today confirmed that it will pursue a standard listing on UK listing authority’s official list and admission to trading on London Stock Exchange

* Final board decision on demerger will only be made once necessary government, taxation, regulatory and other third party approvals are secured on satisfactory terms

* This is in addition to proposed primary listing on australian securities exchange and secondary inward listing on Johannesburg stock exchange

* Standard listing for new company it plans to create via demerger

* Continue to work towards completion of demerger in first half of 2015 calendar year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.