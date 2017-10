SYDNEY, June 22 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton , the world’s largest miner, said on Friday it had approved an $845 million investment to establish a replacement mining area at the Appin Mine in Australia’s New South Wales state.

The area will have a production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes per year of metallurgical coal from 2016, replacing production at the West Cliff Mine, BHP said in a statement.