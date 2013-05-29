FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BHP Billiton sees coking coal market well supplied in near term
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 29, 2013 / 12:06 AM / in 4 years

BHP Billiton sees coking coal market well supplied in near term

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, May 29 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton, the world’s biggest coking coal exporter, said it expects the market to be “comfortably supplied” in the near term, with supply swings determined by U.S. mines and demand swings dominated by China.

“In the absence of a major supply disruption, near-term metallurgical coal prices will be range bound,” the company said in slides prepared for the first analyst briefing by newly appointed coal chief Dean Dalla Valle and his team.

Dalla Valle is pulling together BHP’s two coal businesses, combining energy coal, used in power plants, and coking coal, used in steel-making, and looking to strip out costs in the face of a steep decline in coal prices, higher royalties and a high Australian dollar.

He said BHP Billiton would look to sell some coal assets as part of the company’s wider effort to focus only on its best mines, and would not embark on any new coal projects.

“Our plan will deliver substantial growth in free cash flow,” the slides said.

The market is expected to remain well supplied as projects, such as BHP’s Caval Ridge mine in Australia’s Queensland state, are completed and as production that was held back due to weather or industrial disruptions returns, BHP said.

BHP said China will dominate demand in the near-term, but India and emerging countries would become increasingly important drivers further out as Chinese demand growth eases.

“China is expected to remain a significant importer, however much of China’s future demand growth will be met by domestic coals,” it said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.