FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BHP Billiton sees profit in copper despite prices -Chilean paper
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2013 / 4:31 PM / in 4 years

BHP Billiton sees profit in copper despite prices -Chilean paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO, July 28 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton , the world’s largest miner, is betting on strong returns from the copper business even though the price of the metal is unlikely to rise in the near term, the company’s chief executive told a Chilean newspaper.

Global copper output is likely to increase, keeping prices stable or triggering a slight drop soon, but that will be offset by strong demand in the long run, according to an interview with BHP Billiton CEO Andrew Mackenzie published on Sunday.

“Copper is a key part of our strategy for the future, as is iron, coal and oil,” Mackenzie told El Mercurio newspaper. “There could be a preference to invest more in copper than in other commodities in the future because we see that in the long run it might have better returns.”

Global demand for the red metal will likely rise 3 percent per year, he said. BHP Billiton on July 25, announced a $3.43 billion investment in a sea-water desalination plant at the Escondida mine it controls in Chile, the world’s largest copper supplier.

Mackenzie, who took control of the Australia-based company in May, said China, the world’s top copper buyer, is in a stage of economic transition. The world’s No. 2 economy is shifting from construction growth to a consumer-led economy.

“This might not be as bad for copper as had been thought,” Mackenzie said. “I don’t like to comment on prices, but we have to prepare for a copper outlook around the current price, or perhaps a bit lower, that is around $3 per pound,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.