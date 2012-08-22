FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BHP Billiton says Queensland coal production back to near normal
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 22, 2012 / 7:40 AM / 5 years ago

BHP Billiton says Queensland coal production back to near normal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Production at BHP Billiton’s Queensland metallugical coal mines has returned to near normal although a lingering dispute with unions has not yet been fully resolved, Chief Executive Marius Kloppers said on Wednesday.

Kloppers said the company was now looking to increase coal capacity from its Australian mines by 50 percent over the coming years.

Earlier, BHP shelved its planned $20 billion Olympic Dam copper expansion as it reported a 35 percent slide in second-half profit in the biggest sign of the pain inflicted by the slowdown in China’s economic growth.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.