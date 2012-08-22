FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BHP Billiton H2 profit slides 35 pct, Olympic Dam on hold
#Market News
August 22, 2012 / 5:45 AM / 5 years ago

BHP Billiton H2 profit slides 35 pct, Olympic Dam on hold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Top global miner BHP Billiton posted a 35 percent fall in second-half profit on Wednesday, battered by weaker commodity prices and industrial action, and said it was taking its Olympic Dam copper expansion plan back to the drawing board.

It warned it expects volatility in commodity markets to persist in the short term.

Attributable profit before exceptionals fell to $7.16 billion for the six months to June from $10.98 billion a year earlier, as calculated by Reuters, and compared with analysts’ forecasts for around $6.96 billion.

The underlying result was better than expected, while the bottom line was marred by $2.5 billion in writedowns on the Anglo Australian giant’s shale gas and nickel assets and project impairments, including Olympic Dam.

Uncertainty over demand in China, the miner’s biggest customer, has driven BHP’s shares down 3 percent this year in a broader market that has climbed 8 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
