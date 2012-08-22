FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia says move to halt Olympic Dam purely commercial
August 22, 2012 / 6:35 AM / 5 years ago

Australia says move to halt Olympic Dam purely commercial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CANBERRA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Australia’s Resources and Energy Minister said on Wednesday that BHP Billiton’s decision to halt the expansion of its Olympic Dam mine project was purely a commercial decision.

“That’s for the BHP board to decide,” Martin Ferguson said when asked if the expansion would go ahead at some point in the future.

“This is purely a commercial decision,” he added. “This is in no way related to any regulatory process in Australia.”

Top global miner BHP shelved its planned $20 billion Olympic Dam copper expansion in South Australia on Wednesday as it reported a 35 percent slide in second-half profit in the biggest sign of the pain inflicted by the slowdown in China’s economic growth.

In a separate media briefing, South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill expressed disappointment and said that any future public approval for expansion “will come at a cost.”

