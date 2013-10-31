BHP Billiton Australian nickel mine hit by small quake

MELBOURNE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton’s Leinster nickel mine in Western Australia was hit by a small earthquake early on Thursday, and all workers have been brought out from the underground mine safely, the company said.

Nine workers who were underground at the time of the magnitude 3.7 earthquake were moved into a secure refuge chamber and were later brought to the surface, BHP said in a statement.

The affected section of the mine, part of BHP’s Nickel West operation, is being assessed for damage.

Nickel West produced 28,400 tonnes of nickel in the September quarter.