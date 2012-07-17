FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BHP Billiton quarterly iron ore output up 15 pct
#Market News
July 17, 2012 / 10:46 PM / 5 years ago

BHP Billiton quarterly iron ore output up 15 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, July 18 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton , the world’s biggest miner, posted a 15 percent rise in iron ore output in the June quarter from a year ago and said it expects its iron ore output to rise 5 percent in the 2013 financial year.

BHP warned that due to a long-running labour dispute which is nearing a resolution its metallurgical coal business in Queensland state had suffered “significant margin compression.”

Iron ore production rose to 40.9 million tonnes in the June quarter from 35.5 million tonnes a year ago for the world no.3 iron ore miner behind Brazil’s Vale and Rio Tinto . UBS had expected output of 38.5 million tonnes.

Copper production rose to 15 percent to 312,500 tonnes in the final quarter of BHP’s financial year from 232,000 a year earlier and compared with a forecast of 311,200 tonnes from UBS.

Petroleum output, being closely watched for clues on a possible multibillion dollar writedown on BHP’s U.S. shale gas assets, jumped 30 percent to 56.4 million barrels of oil equivalent from 43.3 million boe.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
