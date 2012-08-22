FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BHP CEO eyes divestments to offset lower cash flow
#Basic Materials
August 22, 2012 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-BHP CEO eyes divestments to offset lower cash flow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Bhp Billiton PLC : * Bhp billiton CEO says order books remain full * CEO says port hedland outer harbour “immensely valuable option” * CEO - committed to single a rating, “living within means”, comfortable using

balance sheet “judiciously” * CEO says non-core asset sales will help compensate for lower cash flow * CEO says does not see dramatic changes to coal prices in short to medium term * CEO declines to provide target date for approval of jansen project, enough

cash committed for financial year * CEO new technology for olympic dam “certainly not for FY 2013”, declines to

comment further on timing

