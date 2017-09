SARAJEVO, July 1 (Reuters) - Bosnia’s BH Telecom said on Wednesday it would pay an annual dividend of 0.081 Bosnian marka ($0.046) per share, down from 1.73 marka in the previous four years, after its 2014 net profit dropped nearly 33 percent to 78.6 million marka.

Shares in the Sarajevo-based company, the largest of three telecoms companies in Bosnia, traded flat on Wednesday at 18.90 marka.