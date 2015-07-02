Bosnia's BH Telecom to pay $0.7 per share dividend

SARAJEVO, July 2 (Reuters) - Bosnia’s BH Telecom said on Thursday it would pay an annual dividend of 1.24 Bosnian marka ($0.7) per share, down from 1.73 marka in the previous four years, after its 2014 net profit dropped nearly 33 percent to 78.6 million marka.

The total of 78.6 million marka will be paid to shareholders over the next six months, the company said in a filing to the Sarajevo Stock Exchange.

Shares in the Sarajevo-based company, the largest of three telecoms companies in Bosnia, traded down 0.3 percent at 18.50 marka.