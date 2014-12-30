FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bialetti signs extinguishment of debt agreements
December 30, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bialetti signs extinguishment of debt agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30(Reuters) - Bialetti Industrie SpA :

* Said on Monday it signed with lending banks an agreement for a series of measures for the extinguishment of debt, aiming at supporting the company on its 2014-2017 business plan

* The agreement is pending conditions precedent and should become effective in the next days

* Said it also proposed a 14.2 million euros ($17.3 million) capital increase which will be discussed at the Board meeting called for Jan. 15, 2015

$1 = 0.8233 euros Gdynia Newsroom

