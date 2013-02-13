REFILE-UPDATE 1-Bic posts 10.6 percent rise in 2012 net profit

(Repeats to remove extraneous wording in lead.)

* Margin falls to 19.7 pct from 19.9 a year ago

* Sees consumer business meeting mid-term targets

PARIS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - French stationery group Bic on Wednesday reported its full-year net profit rose 10.6 percent to 263.1 million euros ($354.25 million) as sales in its consumer business grew in all regions.

Paris-listed Bic expects growth in its consumer business this year to be in line with its mid-term targets - comprising a sales increase of between 2 and 4 percent per year and a margin of between 15 and 20 percent of sales.

In 2012, Bic’s operating profit rose to 373.8 million euros representing a margin of 19.7 percent, below the 19.9 percent posted in 2011.

Full-year net sales rose 2.8 percent on a comparable basis to 1.899 billion euros, driven by growth in its consumer business, which includes stationery, lighters and shavers and represent more than four fifths of the total.

In its advertising and promotional products (APP) unit, which sells customised calendars, bags and magnets, full-year sales declined almost 10 percent on a comparable basis to 291.1 million euros.

Bic said in October it expected the full-year decline in APP sales to be in line with the nine-month trend, when they fell 7.7 percent.

Its lighters business, which grew 4.3 percent over the year, faces competition from China after the European Commission decided in December not to renew antidumping duties on Chinese lighters, a tax set up in 1991 which Bic saw as putting an end to “unfair competition”. ($1 = 0.7427 euros) (Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by James Regan and Christian Plumb)