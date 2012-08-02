UPDATE 1-Stationery group Bic keeps goals as growth slows

PARIS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - French stationery group Bic said net sales growth slowed in the second quarter but it reiterated its goal to maintain profitability at 2011’s level this year.

Bic’s first-half net sales rose 5.8 percent to 945.8 million euros ($1.16 billion) driven by strong growth in its consumer business and demand in North America and developing markets, Bic said in a statement on Thursday.

Second-quarter net sales growth slowed to 3.1 percent on a comparable basis from 9 percent in the first quarter.

The group had previously said it expected net sales growth to slow down for the rest of the year after the first-quarter performance.

“Our objective is to continue to reinforce our positions in this intensely competitive and still challenging economic environment,” Chief Executive Mario Guevara said. ($1 = 0.8132 euros) (Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by James Regan)