Bic posts 10.6 rise in 2012 net profit
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 13, 2013 / 6:46 AM / in 5 years

Bic posts 10.6 rise in 2012 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - French stationery group Bic posted net profit up 10.6 percent in 2012 to 263.1 million euros as sales in its consumer business grew in all regions, the company said on Wednesday.

The company, whose target was to maintain profitability at the level of 2011 - when it stood at 19.9 percent - said operating profit reached 373.8 million euros in 2012, representing an operating margin of 19.7 percent.

Bic’s full-year net sales rose 2.8 percent on a comparable basis to 1.899 billion euros driven by growth in its consumer business, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
