Bic posts sales and profit decline in Q1
April 25, 2013 / 5:36 AM / in 4 years

Bic posts sales and profit decline in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 25 (Reuters) - French group Bic on Thursday posted falling first-quarter sales and operating profit due to slowing demand for its stationery and promotional products.

First-quarter sales fell 3.7 percent to 428.6 million euros and were lower than the average analysts estimate of 437.7 million euros.

Operating profit was also 16.5 percent lower than last year’s same quarter at 66.7 million euros versus 78.6 million euros expected by analysts. (Reporting by Alice Cannet; editing by Blaise Robinson)

