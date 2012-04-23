FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Bankruptcy News
April 23, 2012 / 6:51 PM / 5 years ago

Bicent Holdings, units file for bankruptcy protection

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Power company Bicent Holdings and its units filed for a pre-arranged bankruptcy on Monday, as the falling value of its power plant assets and arbitration damages against a subsidiary made it hard for the company to pay up on its loans.

Bicent said the arbitration proceedings against its unit Colorado Energy Management had cost it more than $50 million in cash flow, led to loss of contracts and made it more difficult to secure new ones.

The arbitration was in connection with the completion of a power plant in Hobbs, New Mexico, plagued with cost overruns.

In its filing with a bankruptcy court in Delaware, the company said it had a first lien credit agreement of about $480 million and a second lien agreement of about $130 million.

The company said it was filing for creditor protection with the support of certain of its first and second lien lenders.

Bicent said it hired Moelis & Co as financial adviser to restructure its balance sheet.

The case is In re: Bicent Holdings LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy court, District of Delaware. No: 12-11304. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)

