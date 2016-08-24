UPDATE 1- Bid Corporation lifts full-year profit in its first results

(Adds details, CEO comment, changes headline)

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's Bid Corporation (Bidcorp) on Wednesday reported a 32 percent increase in profit in its first set of results since the unbundling of the internationally diversified food service business from Bidvest.

* Bidcorp, which supplies pubs, restaurants and hotels in Europe, South America and Asia, said pro forma headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end June rose 32.5 percent to 1,080 cents compared to 815.2 cents in the previous year.

* "Bidcorp's businesses continue to perform well across the world, with solid organic growth in home currencies in very low inflation environments," said chief executive officer Bernard Berson in a statement.

* The company said revenue grew 20.8 percent to 140.5 billion rand ($10.02 billion) from 116.3 billion rand, with major contributors being the United Kingdom and Europe, reflecting organic growth and currency effects.

* Currency volatility is likely to continue to impact Bidcorp's translated results in current global environment.

* Net debt fell to 1.7 billion rand from 3.3 billion rand at June 2015.

* Revenue in its Australasia business, the biggest profit generator, grew 7.6 percent to 30.3 billion rand from 28.2 billion rand.

* Bidcorp declared a final gross cash dividend of 241.0 cents per share.

* Trading profit 2016 5.2 billion rand up 26.1 percent.

* "We retain significant headroom to accommodate expansion opportunities, both acquisitive and organic in a low interest rate environment," the company said. ($1 = 14.0258 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Ed Stoddard)