BRIEF-Vietnam bank BIDV says third quarter profit jumps 39.2 pct
#Financials
November 14, 2014 / 10:52 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vietnam bank BIDV says third quarter profit jumps 39.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam, or BIDV

* Q3 net profit surges 39.2 percent from the same time in 2013 to 1.59 trillion dong ($74.7 million)

* Revenue during July-September rose 3.95 percent from a year earlier to 11.13 trillion dong

* Total assets by the end of September rose 9.2 percent from Dec. 31, 2013 to 598.9 trillion dong

* BIDV is Vietnam’s second biggest partly private bank by assets and is 0.06-percent owned by South Korea’s Tong Yang Asset Management Corporation, according to Thomson Reuters data

Further company coverage: ($1=21,290 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
