UPDATE 2-S.Africa's Bidvest to go hostile with $675 mln Adcock offer

By Tiisetso Motsoeneng

JOHANNESBURG, April 5 (Reuters) - South African conglomerate Bidvest Group said on Friday it would go hostile with its $675 million bid for Adcock Ingram, bucking a long history of friendly acquisitions after being spurned by the drugmaker’s board.

Bidvest’s cash and share bid, at a lean 10 percent premium over Adcock’s closing price before the offer, could set the stage for a battle with some Adcock investors who believe it should pay more.

“Adcock has been an enormous disappointment over the last few years. There has been a continued flow of negative news,” one of the company’s 10 biggest shareholders told Reuters, asking not to be named.

“Things need to change and I think this Bidvest offer could be a catalyst for that, but the price does not reflect the true potential of Adcock.”

The offer is about 20 percent below Adcock’s intrinsic value, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, which takes into account a company’s expected five-year growth trajectory.

Adcock has underperformed rivals both operationally and in the stock market in recent years, but has said investments in factories, acquisitions and distribution partnerships with global drugmakers have set it up for a turnaround.

The company, which derives 40 percent of its revenue from painkillers and other over-the-counter drugs, is almost exclusively focused on South Africa, even as rivals like Aspen Pharmacare have pushed into other markets.

Bidvest, which has businesses in everything from catering to cars, last month offered to raise its stake in Adcock from 2.5 percent to 60 percent in a cash and share deal worth about 6.2 billion rand ($675 million).

But Adcock’s board said this week it would no longer entertain the bid, having earlier called it “opportunistic” and saying it lacked necessary details.

“Bidvest will engage with Adcock shareholders,” the company said on Friday, the clearest statement yet that it intends to bypass the board, which it accused of raising “insubstantial and irrelevant” issues aimed at “frustrating” its offer.

SOUTH AFRICA‘S GE

Sometimes called “the General Electric of South Africa”, Bidvest has a reputation of buying underperforming assets that can benefit from its vast distribution network and customer base.

But it has overwhelmingly relied on friendly takeovers in 18 previous transactions stretching back to 1999, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Some Adcock investors believe Brian Joffe, Bidvest’s founder and CEO, could help the country’s second-largest drug maker better compete with domestic rivals Aspen and Cipla Medpro .

The son of Lithuanian immigrants, Joffe built Bidvest from a $1 million start-up into a multinational with $13 billion in annual revenue. Along the way, he has earned a reputation as a skilled dealmaker and a fierce cost-cutter.

“Weighing up the short-term outlook and the longer-term potential of the company, the offer appears fair,” said Alida Jordaan, a portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group, which is Adcock’s second-largest shareholder with a 7.4 percent stake, according to Thomson Reuters data.

“We know that Brian Joffe has good track record. Bidvest could potentially be a catalyst to a more aggressive strategy.”

Adcock’s top shareholder, South Africa’s Public Investment Corporation (PIC), declined to comment, saying Bidvest has not made a “firm offer for consideration”.

The PIC, which manages government employees pensions, is also a top shareholder in Bidvest.

The deal, if concluded, would give Bidvest a substantial presence in the generic market, which is set to take off as the government prepares a national health insurance plan that relies on the use of cut-price versions of branded drugs.

Shares of Bidvest fell 0.8 percent to 235.82 rand by 1431 GMT, valuing its cash and share offer for Adcock at 61.98 rand per share.

Shares of Adcock rose 1 percent to 60.44 rand. ($1 = 9.1814 South African rand) (Additional reporting and editing by David Dolan; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)