South Africa Bidvest bids $393 mln for stake in Adcock
December 2, 2013 / 4:26 AM / 4 years ago

South Africa Bidvest bids $393 mln for stake in Adcock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - A consortium led by South African industrial conglomerate The Bidvest Group Ltd has made a 4 billion rand ($393 million) cash offer for up to 34.5 percent of local drugmaker Adcock Ingram.

Bidvest, which owns about 4 percent of Adcock, and Community Investment Holdings on Monday said the offer valued Adcock’s shares at 70 rand each.

Santiago-based CFR also bid $1.2 billion in cash and stock for South Africa’s second-largest drugmaker, an offer rejected by Adcock’s top shareholder, the government-run Public Investment Corporation. ($1 = 10.1666 South African rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

