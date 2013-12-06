FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-S.Africa's Oasis sells 2.2 pct stake in Adcock -spokesman
December 6, 2013 / 10:06 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-S.Africa's Oasis sells 2.2 pct stake in Adcock -spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to clarify that Oasis has not backed Bidvest’s offer)

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Oasis Group Holdings sold all of its roughly 2.2 percent stake in Adcock Ingram on the open market on Friday, a spokesman said.

Drugmaker Adcock is the subject of a takeover offer from Chilean company CFR Pharmaceuticals, which local conglomerate Bidvest is trying to block.

Santiago-based CFR Pharmaceuticals has offered $1.2 billion in cash and shares for all of Adcock. Bidvest has countered by offering cash for around a third of Adcock, which would give it a big enough stake to block the CFR deal.

“In terms of the CFR offer, we believed the CFR shares were expensive and carried a higher risk,” Oasis spokesman Hassan Motala said. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)

