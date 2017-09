JOHANNESBURG, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Bidvest Group Ltd : * Co has launched proceedings in South Gauteng High Court for scheme of arrangement proposed by Adcock * The Bidvest Group Co seeking to declare scheme void in terms of section 44(5)

of the companies act, 71 of 2008 * Seeking to declare combined general meeting & ordinary general meeting convened by adcock not been lawfully convened